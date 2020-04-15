Global  

Up to $10B in federal stimulus money needed for city, Mayor Bill de Blasio says

Newsday Wednesday, 15 April 2020
NYCÂ needs between $5 billion to $10 billion in federal stimulus money to sustain basic services like police, fire and trash pickup, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.
News video: Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing 30:56

 Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday New York City is launching a $170 million new initiative to tackle food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

