Live Coronavirus News Updates

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Grocery stores and pharmacies may have seen surging demand, but many businesses closed and consumers cut their spending. President Trump’s decision to halt W.H.O. funding was condemned. Universities are anticipating a big drop in enrollment.
ABC Action News
News video: ABC Action News Latest Headlines | April 15, 6am

ABC Action News Latest Headlines | April 15, 6am 03:00

 Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.

Raw Video: Newsom Says Mass Gatherings Unlikely Without Herd Immunity, Vaccine [Video]

Raw Video: Newsom Says Mass Gatherings Unlikely Without Herd Immunity, Vaccine

In response to a reporter's question, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that mass gatherings such as live sporting events are unlikely in California this summer, saying that they may not happen until herd..

CBS 5 SF KPIX
Raw Video: CDPH Director Dr. Sonia Angell On Modifying Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Order [Video]

Raw Video: CDPH Director Dr. Sonia Angell On Modifying Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Order

Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health, lays out what need to happen before the coronavirus-related shelter-in-place order is modified. (4/14/20)

CBS 5 SF KPIX

Live Coronavirus News Updates: Trump Wants to Reopen the Economy

Policymakers around the world are debating when and how to start reopening businesses. A major meat plant closes indefinitely after nearly 300 workers test...
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus daily news updates, April 15: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The Argus

NYCJellybean

New York Jellybean 🇺🇸 😷 RT @CBSNews: WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds his daily coronavirus press briefing https://t.co/9T8aUPjUrs https://t.co/Bdi6jV7… 17 seconds ago

GodMsando

God bless Msando RT @CBSNews: WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives a coronavirus update https://t.co/GwL0d9JQ9u https://t.co/VoM3Bxmhhb 20 seconds ago

DimitriLyon

Dimitri Lyon RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Trump cuts WHO funding over pandemic response • US death toll tops 28,300 • Japan's Fujifilm ramps… 38 seconds ago

sasyecat

🌊#HandMarkedPaperBallots ✍ RT @DMRegister: Another four people with COVID-19 in Iowa have died, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during a Wednesday news conference, bringi… 39 seconds ago

Scott_McCrary

Scott McCrary RT @AnnieYuTV: #BREAKING DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extends stay at home orders and public health emergency until May 15. @WUSA9 https://t.co… 45 seconds ago

MarnieRose2

Maddie 🌊 RT @SanWren: Pritzker gives up on COVID-19 help from Trump: ‘I don’t expect it anymore’. https://t.co/yOVzGQ6hFM 46 seconds ago

NewsJunkieJohn

News Junkie John RT @CBSEveningNews: NEW from @NYGovCuomo: New York State hospitalization rate appears to be plateauing, with net change in hospitalizations… 46 seconds ago

dad_darius

Darius’s Dad RT @RojoRurba002: ⚠️Trump will blame China ⚠️Trump will blame WHO ⚠️Trump will blame Democrats. ⚠️Trump will bla… 52 seconds ago

