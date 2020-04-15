Global  

New Zealand prime minister takes 20% pay cut during coronavirus

CBS News Wednesday, 15 April 2020
PM Jacinda Ardern and other government employees will take a pay cut for the next six months to help those who are struggling.
News video: New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut

New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut 01:15

 New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed she and other top officials are taking a 20% pay cut for six months in acknowledgement of the country's sacrifices in dealing with coronavirus. "If there were ever a time to close the gap between groups of people across New Zealand in different...

