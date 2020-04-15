Coronavirus Help: Spirit Air Bringing Americans Home From Caribbean & Latin America On Humanitarian Flights Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

More than a thousand people struggling to get to the United States from Colombia, Panama, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Aruba will board humanitarian flights from Spirit Airlines over the next week. 👓 View full article

