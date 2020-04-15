Global  

When Will You Get Your Stimulus Payment? Here’s How To Check

cbs4.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Better check your bank account. Did you get your stimulus money yet? Here's how to check the status of your stimulus check.
News video: Protect your stimulus payment from mail thieves

Protect your stimulus payment from mail thieves 03:49

 People who are expecting a check in the mail for stimulus payment worry about mail theft. Darcy Spears has what you need to know to help make sure your check doesn’t go missing.

