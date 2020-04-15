Senator Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Global  

CBS News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Senator Elizabeth Warren is officially endorsing her former rival Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Warren posted a video praising the former vice president and encouraged supporters to donate. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to explain the significance.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity

Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity 01:12

 U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday, delivering another high-profile backing from a liberal former rival as he aims to unify the Democratic Party ahead of a bruising contest with Republican President Donald Trump. This report produced by...

