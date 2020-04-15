Senator Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Senator Elizabeth Warren is officially endorsing her former rival Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Warren posted a video praising the former vice president and encouraged supporters to donate. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to explain the significance.
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday, delivering another high-profile backing from a liberal former rival as he aims to unify the Democratic Party ahead of a bruising contest with Republican President Donald Trump. This report produced by...
