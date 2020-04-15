Global  

Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit by coronavirus: Perdue

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Trump administration plans to buy milk and meat from U.S. farmers as part of an initial $15.5 billion effort to help them weather the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.
