IRS Launches ‘Get My Payment’ Tool To Help Americans Track Stimulus Money
|
|
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The IRS has launched a website that gives you the ability to track the status of your economic stimulus payment from the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic.
|
Credit: ABC Action News - Published
Stimulus payments arriving for some 01:33
If you haven't received your payment, the IRS says it's going to keep issuing payments to Americans as fast as it can.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this