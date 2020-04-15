Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Stacey Abrams Says She Would Be ‘An Excellent Running Mate’ For Joe Biden

Stacey Abrams Says She Would Be ‘An Excellent Running Mate’ For Joe Biden

Daily Caller Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
An unconventional direct pitch for the position of Vice President
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Stacey Abrams Campaigns To Be Biden's VP

Stacey Abrams Campaigns To Be Biden's VP 00:26

 In an interview of Elle magazine Stacey Abrams said she would be an "excellent running mate." "If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve." Business Insider says Former Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive Democratic Party's nominee. In March Biden said he would choose a woman as...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NElianaxo_

Eliana 👑 RT @CNN: "I would be an excellent running mate" Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she would be "honored" to be cho… 33 seconds ago

Egyptianstyle11

Egyptianstyle11 textTRUMPTo88022 RT @nypost: Stacey Abrams says she 'would be honored' to be Biden's vice president https://t.co/3h7tNrpCLo https://t.co/QrIYFM1Oig 3 minutes ago

TrumpCat04

TrumpCat4-Text Trump to 88022 RT @NanaLuvsShoes: She may be the one woman Creepy Joe won’t sniff- I think she ate Corn Pop 😳 Stacey Abrams says she 'would be honored' t… 3 minutes ago

JJ3000

JJC RT @thehill: NEW: Stacey Abrams says she would be an "excellent" running mate for Biden https://t.co/qEGu4G7ZK6 https://t.co/egi5AleFLB 4 minutes ago

KaitlinRHeinen

Kaitlin Heinen RT @juliekkohler1: So refreshing to see a strong woman fully - and deservedly - owning her ambition. “I would be honored,” Abrams says. “… 7 minutes ago

avl1899

トンボ RT @KHiveQueenB: No thanks. It's clear Biden hasn't called you back the last 17 times you said this. "Stacey Abrams says she would be an… 10 minutes ago

NLassandrello

noreen lassandrello RT @CNNPolitics: Stacey Abrams says she would be an "excellent running mate" to Joe Biden https://t.co/FykYGVbXJj https://t.co/346Fax7RUu 14 minutes ago

IAmTheMilitia

The Right of The People RT @carsen_johnny: Stacey Abrams......……...…..(from Jawja) the walking poster child for Diabetes🍩🍩 & High Blood Pressure💥 is DESPERATE to… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.