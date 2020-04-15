Global  

PHOTOS: Volunteers sew masks at home for Denver health care workers at hospitals in need of PPE

Denver Post Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Volunteers sew masks at home for health care workers at Saint Joseph Hospital among others in Denver. Hospitals are looking for volunteers to create masks in order to fill the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created.
