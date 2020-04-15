Global  

Kimmy Schmidt Comes Face-to-Face With the Reverend in Teaser for Netflix Interactive Special (Video)Netflix is set to release its next interactive special, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” next month, and the streamer has just shared the first teaser.

Featuring bike rides, Daniel Radcliffe’s and a smug Jon Hamm, the short clip is the first look at the special, which will see Ellie Kemper’s Kimmy set out on “her biggest adventure yet.”

“Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes,” states Netflix’s description of the special. “Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ’cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!”

Take it 10 seconds at a time 'til I'm back on May 12th! Fudge yeah! Did I mention you get to decide how the story ends? ???? pic.twitter.com/KLwqwGG6De

— Kimmy Schmidt (@KimmySchmidt) April 15, 2020



Joining Kemper and Hamm in the special are “Kimmy Schmidt” stars Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane, as well as Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, Johnny Knoxville.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” will hit Netflix on May 12. It is produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.

