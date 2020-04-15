Global  

Glenna Goodacre, Sculptor and Mother-in-Law of Harry Connick Jr., Dies at 80

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Glenna Goodacre, Sculptor and Mother-in-Law of Harry Connick Jr., Dies at 80Glenna Goodacre, renowned sculptor and mother-in-law to Harry Connick Jr., has died. She was 80.

Goodacre was known for designing the Sacagewea golden dollar coin that went into circulation in 2000, as well as sculpting the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. and the Irish Memorial in Philadelphia.

Connick, who is married to Goodacre’s daughter, model Jill Connick, confirmed his mother-in-law’s death on Instagram Tuesday. She died of natural causes at her Santa Fe home on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

“I write this with a very heavy heart. jill’s mom, glenna goodacre, died last night,” he wrote.

He also quoted his wife in the post, who said, “i lost my mother, hero and best friend today, and my heart is completely broken. she was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. i will miss her love, laughter, and humor.”

“Glenna was a great hero of mine, too – she personified strength and resolve,” Connick continued. “i’ve loved her deeply since i first met her when i was 22. i love you so much, glenna. you will always be a role model to me and, more importantly, to our daughters. you will forever be in my heart. please pray for my jilly and her family. thank y’all so much…”

“She was warm, caring, funny, positive and driven,” Goodacre’s son, Tim, told the AP. “She loved to encourage and support our adventures in life, especially travel, career and of course, artistic ambition. I was fortunate to be her son.”

Goodacre is survived by her husband, her children, and her five grandchildren.


View this post on Instagram

i write this with a very heavy heart. jill's mom, glenna goodacre, died last night. jilly says, "i lost my mother, hero and best friend today, and my heart is completely broken. she was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. i will miss her love, laughter, and humor." i posted some of glenna's most incredible works of art: the Vietnam Women's Memorial in Washington DC, the Irish Memorial in Philadelphia, and the Sacajawea Dollar Coin. glenna was a great hero of mine, too – she personified strength and resolve. i've loved her deeply since i first met her when i was 22. i love you so much, glenna. you will always be a role model to me and, more importantly, to our daughters. you will forever be in my heart. please pray for my jilly and her family. thank y'all so much…

A post shared by Harry Connick Jr (@harryconnickjr) on Apr 14, 2020 at 3:48pm PDT
