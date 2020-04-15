Ratings: ‘New Amsterdam’ Ends Sophomore Run With a Season High in Viewers Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

NBC’s sophomore medical drama “New Amsterdam” returned from a month off to air its earlier-than-anticipated season finale on Tuesday, drawing the series’ best viewership of the season.



“New Amsterdam,” which swapped out an earlier-planned pandemic-themed episode, drew 5.93 million viewers and a 1.0 rating the all-important adults 18-49 demographic. The 1.0 rating tied its best demo performance of the season as well.



CBS won out in both demo and total viewers on Tuesday with an overall 1.0 rating and 9.81 million total viewers.



*Also Read:* Ratings: Debut of 'Bachelor' Spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart' Doesn't Score 'Bachelor'-Like Numbers



“FBI: Most Wanted” posted its second-best viewership of its debut season with back-to-back episodes. At 9 p.m., the Dick Wolf “FBI”-spinoff drew a 0.9 rating and 8.98 million viewers, following up with a 0.8 and 7.27 million in its usual 10 p.m. timeslot. “NCIS” ended its season with a 1.2 rating and 13.18 million viewers.



NBC finished in second in both metrics with an 0.8 and 4.87 million viewers. “Ellen’s Game of Games” posted a 1.0 rating and 4.97 million viewers, while an NBC News special on the coronavirus pandemic drew a 0.6 rating and 3.72 million viewers at 10 p.m.



ABC and Fox split for third in the demo with a 0.6 rating each, with ABC coming out ahead in total viewers (3.14 million to 2.65 million). “The Conners” drew a 1.0 rating and just under 6 million viewers, while “Bless This Mess” had a 0.6 rating and 3.55 million. “Mixed-ish” garnered a 0.5 and 2.56 million and “Black-ish” posted a 0.5 and 2.29 million. At 10 p.m., “For Life” got a 0.5 rating and 2.21 million viewers.



Fox aired only a new “Empire” which drew a 0.7 rating and 2.7 million viewers.



Univision (0.5) edged Telemundo (0.4) for fifth. The CW trailed with a 0.1.



