Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Ratings: ‘New Amsterdam’ Ends Sophomore Run With a Season High in Viewers

Ratings: ‘New Amsterdam’ Ends Sophomore Run With a Season High in Viewers

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Ratings: ‘New Amsterdam’ Ends Sophomore Run With a Season High in ViewersNBC’s sophomore medical drama “New Amsterdam” returned from a month off to air its earlier-than-anticipated season finale on Tuesday, drawing the series’ best viewership of the season.

“New Amsterdam,” which swapped out an earlier-planned pandemic-themed episode, drew 5.93 million viewers and a 1.0 rating the all-important adults 18-49 demographic. The 1.0 rating tied its best demo performance of the season as well.

CBS won out in both demo and total viewers on Tuesday with an overall 1.0 rating and 9.81 million total viewers.

*Also Read:* Ratings: Debut of 'Bachelor' Spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart' Doesn't Score 'Bachelor'-Like Numbers

“FBI: Most Wanted” posted its second-best viewership of its debut season with back-to-back episodes. At 9 p.m., the Dick Wolf “FBI”-spinoff drew a 0.9 rating and 8.98 million viewers, following up with a 0.8 and 7.27 million in its usual 10 p.m. timeslot. “NCIS” ended its season with a 1.2 rating and 13.18 million viewers.

NBC finished in second in both metrics with an 0.8 and 4.87 million viewers. “Ellen’s Game of Games” posted a 1.0 rating and 4.97 million viewers, while an NBC News special on the coronavirus pandemic drew a 0.6 rating and 3.72 million viewers at 10 p.m.

ABC and Fox split for third in the demo with a 0.6 rating each, with ABC coming out ahead in total viewers (3.14 million to 2.65 million). “The Conners” drew a 1.0 rating and just under 6 million viewers, while “Bless This Mess” had a 0.6 rating and 3.55 million. “Mixed-ish” garnered a 0.5 and 2.56 million and “Black-ish” posted a 0.5 and 2.29 million. At 10 p.m., “For Life” got a 0.5 rating and 2.21 million viewers.

Fox aired only a new “Empire” which drew a 0.7 rating and 2.7 million viewers.

Univision (0.5) edged Telemundo (0.4) for fifth. The CW trailed with a 0.1.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Ratings: Debut of 'Bachelor' Spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart' Doesn't Score 'Bachelor'-Like Numbers

Ratings: 'American Idol' Dips With Contestant Backstory Special, Still Manages Easter Sunday Win

'SNL: At Home' Edition Scores Season's 2nd-Highest Ratings, Just Behind Eddie Murphy's Return
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Ratings: ‘New Amsterdam’ Ends Sophomore Run With a Season High in Viewers https://t.co/6HTbMNLHcd via… https://t.co/uS5bfg9ulC 4 hours ago

Chuckfan2012

Chuck Fan RT @TheWrap: Ratings: 'New Amsterdam' Ends Sophomore Run With a Season High in Viewers #NewAmsterdam #FBIMostWanted https://t.co/Wko7urtIip 4 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #Ratings: ‘New Amsterdam’ Ends Sophomore Run With a Season High in Viewers https://t.co/i4QtC31IyO https://t.co/zYIadcv6qy 4 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Ratings: ‘New Amsterdam’ Ends Sophomore Run With a Season High in Viewers https://t.co/RLS1ZHPyuN via… https://t.co/FCS0ClkLcj 4 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Ratings: 'New Amsterdam' Ends Sophomore Run With a Season High in Viewers #NewAmsterdam #FBIMostWanted https://t.co/Wko7urtIip 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.