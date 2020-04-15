Global  

Disney+ Sets ‘The Mandalorian’ Docuseries on Making of Hit ‘Star Wars’ Show

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Disney+ will offer “Star Wars” fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “The Mandalorian” — the hit series that became a pop-culture phenomenon after its premiere in November, rocketing Baby Yoda to fame.

Premiering on May 4, which has come to be known as “Star Wars” Day, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will feature the cast and crew of the first live-action “Star Wars” television show through interviews, never-bef0re-seen footage, and roundtable discussions hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau.

“‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

*Also Read:* Rosario Dawson Joins 'Mandalorian' Season 2 as 'Star Wars: Clone Wars' Character Ahsoka Tano

Topics will also include the filmmaking process, the legacy of the George Lucas franchise, details of how the cast brought the characters to life, the technology used, special effects, creative influences, the musical score, and more.

The docuseries premieres the same day as the series finale of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” which comes to an end after seven seasons. Watch a teaser of the final episodes below.

New episodes of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will stream every Friday on Disney+.

