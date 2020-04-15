9-year-old girl uses Easter money to buy pizzas for homeless shelter Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nine-year-old Estrella is living up to her name, which means star. This year, she decided to spend her Easter money on one thing: buying pizza for a homeless shelter in Stockton, California. She ended up feeding about 90 people with her generous donation. 👓 View full article

