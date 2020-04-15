Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 9-year-old girl uses Easter money to buy pizzas for homeless shelter

9-year-old girl uses Easter money to buy pizzas for homeless shelter

CBS News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Nine-year-old Estrella is living up to her name, which means star. This year, she decided to spend her Easter money on one thing: buying pizza for a homeless shelter in Stockton, California. She ended up feeding about 90 people with her generous donation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: San Francisco Aims for

San Francisco Aims for "Shelter Equilibrium,' Eyes Solution for Sidewalk Encampments 04:01

 The day after San Francisco announced 70 coronavirus cases at the city's largest homeless shelter, a fleet of vans and busses was moving residents to city-secured hotel rooms. But what about the city's unsheltered homeless? Wilson Walker talks with Randy Shaw of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic about...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.