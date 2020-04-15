Boston marathon survivor now paramedic amid virus Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

A Boston Marathon bombing survivor urges people stressed over being stuck at home and traumatized by the coronavirus pandemic to pay close attention to their mental health, saying they should not hesitate to seek help. (April 15)

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Roque Aldana RT @AustinKellerman: 'IT'S OK TO BE UPSET AND ANGRY' Boston marathon survivor now paramedic offers advice amid #COVID19 #coronavirus pande… 55 minutes ago Austin Kellerman 'IT'S OK TO BE UPSET AND ANGRY' Boston marathon survivor now paramedic offers advice amid #COVID19 #coronavirus pa… https://t.co/myLwEkEB0w 57 minutes ago Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @APEastRegion: "Don’t be afraid to send someone a text and check in." A Boston Marathon bombing survivor who’s now a part-time paramedic… 3 hours ago VA🌻 Boston marathon survivor now paramedic amid virus https://t.co/Xs1883cyqW 4 hours ago