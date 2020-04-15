Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Calif. to give cash to immigrants hurt by virus

Calif. to give cash to immigrants hurt by virus

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
California will give cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, using a mix of taxpayer money and charitable contributions to give 150,000 adults $500 each during the coronavirus outbreak. (April 15)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BnvlRom

BnvlRom RT @SFGate: Calif. giving $125M in assistance to undocumented workers https://t.co/KmIC7Dh4uQ https://t.co/9sJrXTFNts 20 minutes ago

SFGate

SFGate Calif. giving $125M in assistance to undocumented workers https://t.co/KmIC7Dh4uQ https://t.co/9sJrXTFNts 29 minutes ago

GFP1957

George Calif. to give cash to immigrants hurt by virus https://t.co/5zMqWQVXJb 35 minutes ago

2009DesertMoles

Dee🐕 Always Vote 🐩 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — #California will be the first state to give cash to immigrants living in the country ille… https://t.co/CGj6X2qIGS 1 hour ago

POB47

Patrick O'Brien My President. If this is true please consider pulling all federal money from Calif. @realDonaldTrump California to… https://t.co/UcsTY2uX3n 2 hours ago

gator_old

OldGator Idiot Governor Newsom says California’s coronavirus assistance will include giving $500 each to 150,000 illegal im… https://t.co/QSISRxGJMM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.