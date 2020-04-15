Calif. to give cash to immigrants hurt by virus Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

California will give cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, using a mix of taxpayer money and charitable contributions to give 150,000 adults $500 each during the coronavirus outbreak. (April 15)

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BnvlRom RT @SFGate: Calif. giving $125M in assistance to undocumented workers https://t.co/KmIC7Dh4uQ https://t.co/9sJrXTFNts 20 minutes ago SFGate Calif. giving $125M in assistance to undocumented workers https://t.co/KmIC7Dh4uQ https://t.co/9sJrXTFNts 29 minutes ago George Calif. to give cash to immigrants hurt by virus https://t.co/5zMqWQVXJb 35 minutes ago Dee🐕 Always Vote 🐩 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — #California will be the first state to give cash to immigrants living in the country ille… https://t.co/CGj6X2qIGS 1 hour ago Patrick O'Brien My President. If this is true please consider pulling all federal money from Calif. @realDonaldTrump California to… https://t.co/UcsTY2uX3n 2 hours ago OldGator Idiot Governor Newsom says California’s coronavirus assistance will include giving $500 each to 150,000 illegal im… https://t.co/QSISRxGJMM 3 hours ago