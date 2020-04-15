City says West Seattle Bridge will likely not open until 2022 Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The West Seattle Bridge will likely not reopen to traffic for the remainder of 2020 and 2021, the city announced Wednesday.



The bridge originally closed on March 23 due to cracking along the center. According to the city, recent inspections have shown the cracks in the bridge have continued to grow. The Seattle Department of Transportation is continuing to inspect the bridge daily, but does not have an exact timeline of when or if the bridge will be able to be reopened. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this alex halverson City says West Seattle Bridge will likely not open until 2022 https://t.co/93Um3uK5qO via @BeccaSavransky 17 minutes ago linda RT @SeattleMet: The Seattle Department of Transportation says it’ll be at least a year before the West Seattle Bridge reopens. Imagine, tho… 2 days ago Seattle Met Magazine The Seattle Department of Transportation says it’ll be at least a year before the West Seattle Bridge reopens. Imag… https://t.co/ZfqXNLwiwB 2 days ago sick of Woodburn after 1 article @colinokeefe West Seattle loop around Alki -- bike up to Lincoln Park, hang a right at that gas station, and then h… https://t.co/PUeAbvHLWq 5 days ago Madden Craftsmen West Seattle Bridge so badly cracked it needs shoring before repairs can begin, the city says https://t.co/IfXezBT0ss 6 days ago