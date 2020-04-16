Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > West Seattle Bridge to likely remain closed through until 2022

West Seattle Bridge to likely remain closed through until 2022

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The West Seattle Bridge will likely not reopen to traffic for the remainder of 2020 and 2021, the city announced Wednesday.

The bridge originally closed on March 23 due to cracking along the center. According to the city, recent inspections have shown the cracks in the bridge have continued to grow. The Seattle Department of Transportation is continuing to inspect the bridge daily, but does not have an exact timeline of when or if the bridge will be able to be reopened.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NSwabyKing5

Natalie Swaby The high-rise portion of the West Seattle Bridge will likely be closed through 2021, the Seattle Department of Tran… https://t.co/SCT1GmbQEE 18 minutes ago

bsbfankaren

#StillWithKap RT @TedLandK5: BREAKING: The West Seattle high bridge will likely remain closed through 2020 and 2021, the city just announced. Cracks in… 23 minutes ago

Beringer_John

John Beringer RT @KING5Seattle: #BREAKING West Seattle Bridge likely closed through 2021, transportation officials announce https://t.co/MjMh0yONBR 30 minutes ago

3Xtraders

Veteran Market Timer RT @seattlepi: The West Seattle Bridge, which serves over 100,00 people, will likely not reopen to traffic until 2022. https://t.co/5EpIQNy… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.