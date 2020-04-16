West Seattle Bridge to likely remain closed through until 2022 Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The West Seattle Bridge will likely not reopen to traffic for the remainder of 2020 and 2021, the city announced Wednesday.



The bridge originally closed on March 23 due to cracking along the center. According to the city, recent inspections have shown the cracks in the bridge have continued to grow. The Seattle Department of Transportation is continuing to inspect the bridge daily, but does not have an exact timeline of when or if the bridge will be able to be reopened. 👓 View full article

