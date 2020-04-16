Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 4 Michigan sheriffs say they won't strictly enforce Whitmer's stay-at-home order

4 Michigan sheriffs say they won't strictly enforce Whitmer's stay-at-home order

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Sheriffs from four different Michigan counties said Wednesday they will not strictly enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s social-distancing restrictions that critics say have gone too far.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mdr651

MDR RT @BoSnerdley: At least 4 Michigan sheriffs say they won't strictly enforce Whitmer's stay-at-home order https://t.co/lODDAubWfR #FoxNews 15 seconds ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley At least 4 Michigan sheriffs say they won't strictly enforce Whitmer's stay-at-home order https://t.co/lODDAubWfR #FoxNews 3 minutes ago

KellyM_78

KM RT @RecordEagle: BEULAH — Four northern Michigan sheriffs sent a letter to local media saying they oppose some of the restrictions outlined… 4 minutes ago

COVID19USA

COVID-19 USA 4 Michigan sheriffs say they won't strictly enforce Whitmer's stay-at-home order | Fox News https://t.co/SNppNQfUA1 8 minutes ago

Ruby3870

Sandy 🐾🖤💙🖤 RT @TruBluWarriors: Sheriffs from four different Michigan counties said Wednesday they will not strictly enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s so… 12 minutes ago

marthaboshart

Jolyn Dronfield (At least 4 Michigan sheriffs say they won't strictly enforce Whitmer's stay-at-home order https://t.co/kshPJTkCu6… https://t.co/dQQeH0H5yX 14 minutes ago

SusanCTurlingt1

SusanT RT @joshdcaplan: MLIVE: Four Michigan sheriffs announce they won’t strictly enforce Gov. Whitmer’s "vague framework of emergency laws" 15 minutes ago

autodog5150

Wendy 4 Michigan sheriffs say they won't strictly enforce Whitmer's stay-at-home order https://t.co/lOVwLMZi98 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.