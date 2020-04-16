4 Michigan sheriffs say they won't strictly enforce Whitmer's stay-at-home order Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sheriffs from four different Michigan counties said Wednesday they will not strictly enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s social-distancing restrictions that critics say have gone too far. 👓 View full article

