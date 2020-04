Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 13 hours ago This Day in History: Jackie Robinson Breaks Color Barrier 01:06 This Day in History: Jackie Robinson Breaks Color Barrier April 15, 1947 The 28-year-old baseball player became the first African American to play for Major League Baseball. The Georgia native stepped onto the grass of Ebbots Field in Brooklyn as a Brooklyn Dodger. Two years later, the star...