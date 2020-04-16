Drivers create gridlock to protest Michigan governor's stay-at-home order

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Thousands of cars jammed streets surrounding Michigan's state capitol in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 1 day ago Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom Set To Outline Plan To Ease Stay-At-Home Order 02:48 California officials Tuesday will detail their plan for easing stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.