Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Drivers create gridlock to protest Michigan governor's stay-at-home order

Drivers create gridlock to protest Michigan governor's stay-at-home order

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Thousands of cars jammed streets surrounding Michigan's state capitol in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom Set To Outline Plan To Ease Stay-At-Home Order

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom Set To Outline Plan To Ease Stay-At-Home Order 02:48

 California officials Tuesday will detail their plan for easing stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tiisyaato

Arlene RT @azcentral: Drivers create gridlock to protest Michigan governor's stay-at-home order https://t.co/ZsqYI6Ewzu 37 minutes ago

azcentral

azcentral Drivers create gridlock to protest Michigan governor's stay-at-home order https://t.co/ZsqYI6Ewzu 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.