Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > This Day in History: April 16

This Day in History: April 16

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Martin Luther King Jr. writes his “Letter from Birmingham Jail”; Charlie Chaplin is born; Rap star Kendrick Lamar is awarded the Pulitzer for music.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: This Day in History: John Wilkes Booth Shoots Abraham Lincoln

This Day in History: John Wilkes Booth Shoots Abraham Lincoln 01:01

 This Day in History: John Wilkes Booth Shoots Abraham Lincoln April 14, 1865 Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln in the head during a performance of 'Our American Cousin,' at Ford's Theater in Washington D.C. The Confederate sympathizer then jumped from the balcony of Lincoln's booth, yelling "Sic...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lizhiel_V

Iria 💐🍁 RT @NWSJacksonMS: The Easter EF4 tornado that began in Jefferson Davis Co. and tracked for ~68 miles before lifting in Clarke Co. was at l… 2 minutes ago

1clevercupcake

1CleverCupcake RT @tribelaw: “ States can’t do anything without the authority of the president of the United States.” — Emperor DonaldTrump, 2-hour April… 5 minutes ago

Rockingandramb1

Rockingandrambling🤘🤘🤘 RT @emmajolly: 📚 *BOOK GIVEAWAY* 📚 I'm celebrating the release (2nd ed) of my book, A Guide to Tracing Your Family History using the Census… 8 minutes ago

uponthisday

Upon This Day #OnThisDay In History, 16 April - #RoyalYachtBritannia launched, #MadameTussauds opened,… https://t.co/bcVMNsO1iB 8 minutes ago

dramithmpa

Dr Amit Patel RT @vemula_radhika: Let's stand with Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha. Arresting them on 14th April is a shame. Do not target the Greate… 11 minutes ago

mohave

Mohave RT @kjzzphoenix: On this date in 1893, an advertisement in the Mohave County Miner offered "loaded dice, perfect work and weight & cannot b… 12 minutes ago

ibeasmart1

Gurtbeef Robe @CinephileRich I can’t wait to see how Mississippi and Alabama respond to this. Nobody out-stupids or out-racists t… https://t.co/bjjf6gYG68 15 minutes ago

OZtheBallerina

Olympia RT @theshadowsfx: Wednesday, April 15 at 10:38PM ET: May the history books record this time as the exact moment Colin delivered a successfu… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.