Coronavirus Update: LI Mother Meets Newborn Son For First Time More Than 10 Days After Giving Birth While On Ventilator

CBS 2 Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Doctors had to perform an emergency C-section on April 3 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
