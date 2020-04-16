Global  

Coronavirus Update: NYC Food Pantries Sound Alarm Over Lack Of Supplies, Volunteers, Funding

CBS 2 Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
New York City food pantries have declared a state of emergency as a result of coronavirus.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Food Pantries Facing Shortages During Coronavirus Pandemic

Food Pantries Facing Shortages During Coronavirus Pandemic 01:44

 Food pantries in Southern California are in desperate need as more families come to them for assistance.

