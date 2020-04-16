Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Maine paper mill explosion draws tweet from Stephen King

Maine paper mill explosion draws tweet from Stephen King

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A massive explosion at a paper mill in Maine on Wednesday afternoon caught the attention of horror author and native Mainer Stephen King.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Galiind0M

𝓙𝓾𝓱𝓷. RT @Breaking911: DEVELOPING: Massive explosion at paper mill in Jay, Maine; several injuries reported *Language Warning* https://t.co/s0… 42 seconds ago

etdbrief_ro_1

Social Brief Info Watch: Massive Explosion At Paper Mill In Maine | NBC News NOW - NBC News https://t.co/3Lwz3sbxzy 47 seconds ago

SpaceWeasel

The Real SpaceWeasel Maine paper mill explosion draws tweet from Stephen King https://t.co/vEm1DQHv6s 8 minutes ago

PatriotJake76

Jake Baker RT @PMBreakingNews: A massive explosion has occurred at a paper mill in Jay, Maine. There are initial reports of injuries. The cause of the… 13 minutes ago

SleihySusan

Susan Leihy Maine toilet paper mill explosion draws tweet from Stephen King https://t.co/M5KpVMJrge 15 minutes ago

FedericoVolio

Poeta Federico Volio RT @CaliaDomenico: An explosion at a paper mill rocked a small Maine town on 15 April 2020, as a passerby captured images of the terrifying… 24 minutes ago

Amanda_Wilkins

Amanda Wilkins RT @ABC: An explosion at a paper mill in Maine shook the ground and produced a plume of smoke and debris that was visible for miles around.… 30 minutes ago

bearsweetness

edward bear RT @CBSNews: Huge explosion rocks paper mill in Maine https://t.co/5DaLjas9ji https://t.co/FANMlrBWtR 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.