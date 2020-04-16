Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > California nurses suspended for refusing to treat coronavirus patients without masks, union says

California nurses suspended for refusing to treat coronavirus patients without masks, union says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Several California nurses were suspended after they refused to enter coronavirus patient rooms without N95 respirator masks, the National Nurses Union said this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nurses cheer as coronavirus patient leaves ICU after 10 days

Nurses cheer as coronavirus patient leaves ICU after 10 days 00:28

 NHS staff cheer for a coronavirus patient as he is released from an ICU after 10 days of treatment for the deadly disease. Pete Mitchell thanked medics as he was moved from the ICU at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to the hospital's high-dependency unit.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Brpkelly

Brian Kelly RT @kmoxnews: A hospital in California suspended a handful of nurses who told their managers they wouldn’t enter #coronavirus patient's roo… 15 minutes ago

Spanishcountry

Teresa MASIA PERALES 10 California nurses suspended after refusing to treat COVID-19 patients without N95 masks https://t.co/hLaiwLg4r5 18 minutes ago

mperezjr5

Miguel RT @kron4news: California nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask https://t.co/9gBUs9HcnU https://t.co/Tx0jeu2DbU 19 minutes ago

SarahJonesWTHR

Sarah Jones handful of California nurses are suspended with pay for telling their managers they wouldn’t enter COVID-19 patient… https://t.co/wyXqlWrqpc 23 minutes ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Ten nurses have been suspended from their jobs at a Santa Monica, California, hospital after refusing to care for C… https://t.co/8VWkXl3MAK 23 minutes ago

mtorres0576

MT RT @WPTV: 10 nurses suspended after refusing to treat COVID-19 patients without N95 masks https://t.co/0d3BZGsLeZ https://t.co/HluNPcL7uL 26 minutes ago

kmoxnews

KMOX St. Louis News A hospital in California suspended a handful of nurses who told their managers they wouldn’t enter #coronavirus pat… https://t.co/DEz2Qg8iOj 29 minutes ago

ecgrhythms

ecgrhythms RT @10News: 10 Southern California nurses suspended after refusing to treat COVID-19 patients without N95 masks https://t.co/RwV3ksOBTn 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.