Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Russian jet flies within 25 feet of U.S. spy plane

Russian jet flies within 25 feet of U.S. spy plane

CBS News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The 6th Fleet said the Russian SU-35 flew within 25 feet of the U.S. P-8A Poseidon plane in an "unsafe" high-speed, inverted maneuver, putting the American "pilots and crew at risk."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.