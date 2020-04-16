Russian jet flies within 25 feet of U.S. spy plane Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The 6th Fleet said the Russian SU-35 flew within 25 feet of the U.S. P-8A Poseidon plane in an "unsafe" high-speed, inverted maneuver, putting the American "pilots and crew at risk." 👓 View full article

