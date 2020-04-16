Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Social Media Roundup: Celebrities Join ‘All In Challenge,’ Auctioning Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences

Social Media Roundup: Celebrities Join ‘All In Challenge,’ Auctioning Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences

CBS 2 Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
As the days and weeks go by, it seems people are getting more and more creative when it comes to staying positive and making a difference, even many A-list celebrities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RizviSalim

SalimRizvi RT @CBSNewYork: People are getting more and more creative when it comes to staying positive and making a difference, even many A-list celeb… 24 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York People are getting more and more creative when it comes to staying positive and making a difference, even many A-li… https://t.co/QsBIy1EDYn 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.