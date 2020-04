Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

As the coronavirus dramatically impacts our nation, "CBS This Morning" has asked some Americans to keep a daily diary of their experiences. Joan Inman is an art historian from Alabama, Rebekah Tchouta is a suburban Atlanta therapist, Christine Savoie is a Louisiana college student and Martin Gruse is an emergency room nurse in Detroit. Here's a look how they've been holding up.