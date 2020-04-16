Record 22 million have sought US jobless aid since virus

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck forced 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week, the government reported Thursday. Roughly 22 million have now sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. […] 👓 View full article



0

