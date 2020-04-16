Record 22 million have sought US jobless aid since virus
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck forced 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week, the government reported Thursday. Roughly 22 million have now sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. […]
Jobless Claims Increase by 5.2 Million The four-week total for jobless claims has exceeded 22 million. Nearly all of the job gains since the Great Recession have been lost. The claims exceeded projections of a total of five million new claims for the week ending on April 11. Peter Boockvar, Bleakley...
