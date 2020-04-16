Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Alabama family denied entry to storm shelter during tornado outbreak due to no face coverings

Alabama family denied entry to storm shelter during tornado outbreak due to no face coverings

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A family in Alabama said they were denied entry to a storm shelter on Easter Sunday as a severe storm system left dozens dead across the South because they didn't have enough face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WHNT - Published
News video: Alabama Family Without Face Covering Denied Entry to Storm Shelter

Alabama Family Without Face Covering Denied Entry to Storm Shelter 01:36

 As severe storms that produced tornadoes made its way through Boaz en route to DeKalb County, residents made their way to nearby storm shelters. Only, not all families were allowed inside.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jultaijt

jt boston RT @timodonnell14: Alabama family denied entry to storm shelter during tornado outbreak due to no face coverings https://t.co/YZtcIfmiwb #F… 2 minutes ago

timodonnell14

The Celtic Critic Alabama family denied entry to storm shelter during tornado outbreak due to no face coverings https://t.co/YZtcIfmiwb #FoxNews 5 minutes ago

FWCWeather

Howard Altschule Alabama family denied entry to storm shelter during #TORNADO outbreak due to no face coverings https://t.co/bIH3V366S8 #FWCWeather 6 minutes ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather Alabama family denied entry to storm shelter during #TORNADO outbreak due to no face coverings https://t.co/RcKCk7Fvhb 6 minutes ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino Alabama family denied entry to storm shelter during #TORNADO outbreak due to no face coverings https://t.co/utNUSEm1l9 #GPWX 7 minutes ago

bronwyn_v

Bronwyn Alabama family without enough face masks denied entry to storm shelter during tornado warning https://t.co/rcVIiAyjvN 11 minutes ago

KPRCradio

KPRC AM 950 Alabama Family Denied Entry To Tornado Shelter For Not Having Masks https://t.co/3HLwAZOt7p 36 minutes ago

900wkdw

WKDW Alabama Family Denied Entry To Tornado Shelter For Not Having Masks https://t.co/gNj8UTHUtl 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.