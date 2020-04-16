Phyllis Schlafly’s Daughter Calls Out ‘Mrs America’ For ‘Fictionalized,’ Agenda-Driven ‘Slurs’ Against Her Family Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Starring Cate Blanchett, the Hulu series “Mrs. America” premiered Wednesday and focuses on Phyllis Schlafly’s “unexpected fight against the Equal Rights Amendment movement during the 1970s.” But “Mrs. America” is fictionalized, inaccurate and driven by a pro-abortion agenda, her daughter Anne Schlafly Cori told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “If you look at most Hollywood […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: ETCanada - Published 1 day ago Cate Blanchett On Portraying Phyllis Schlafly In 'Mrs. America' 02:42 Back in the 1970s, conservative Phyllis Schlafly was one of the most powerful women in the United States, using her platform to squash the proposed Equal Rights Amendment. Now, her story comes to life in the nine-part mini-series "Mrs. America" starring Cate Blanchett. The Oscar-winning actress tells... You Might Like

Tweets about this TerriGreen Phyllis Schlafly’s Daughter Calls Out ‘Mrs America’ For ‘Fictionalized,’ Agenda-Driven ‘Slurs’ Against Her Family https://t.co/csA8bmYNNw 22 minutes ago I'mOnlyHuman✝✡👶🙏😺🐶 Phyllis Schlafly’s Daughter Calls Out ‘Mrs America’ For ‘Fictionalized,’ Agenda-Driven ‘Slurs’ Against Her Family… https://t.co/3GAsGJkoTg 42 minutes ago