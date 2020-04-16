Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Alabama barbershop to reopen defying coronavirus stay-at-home order to save business

Alabama barbershop to reopen defying coronavirus stay-at-home order to save business

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
An Alabama barbershop plans to reopen its doors Friday, flouting a statewide stay-at-home order closing all non-essential businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom Set To Outline Plan To Ease Stay-At-Home Order

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom Set To Outline Plan To Ease Stay-At-Home Order 02:48

 California officials Tuesday will detail their plan for easing stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SKOLLite

SKOL Lite @Pammadonna Alabama barbershop to reopen defying coronavirus stay-at-home order to save business https://t.co/NkqVcbqPrF 18 minutes ago

steckles

steckles RT @reshas: Alabama barbershop to reopen defying coronavirus stay-at-home order to save business https://t.co/GgThAVeK8D #FoxNews 34 minutes ago

reshas

Heidi Alabama barbershop to reopen defying coronavirus stay-at-home order to save business https://t.co/GgThAVeK8D #FoxNews 35 minutes ago

CookieSweikert

TRUMPS COOKIE /WARRIORS 4 CHRIST/JFK JR LIVES!✝️✝️ Alabama barbershop to reopen defying coronavirus stay-at-home order to save business https://t.co/SPWG5B6QTY 35 minutes ago

bwittdo

Bryan Witt Alabama barbershop to reopen defying coronavirus stay-at-home order to save business I hope more companies stand u… https://t.co/RrSdV3yoe3 43 minutes ago

janice_donalson

Janice Donalson Good model for opening, I think. ———Alabama barbershop to reopen defying coronavirus stay-at-home order to save bus… https://t.co/0QbXxqd2dV 45 minutes ago

ChrisBarber13F

C. A. Barber ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @JoeFreedomLove: Alabama barbershop to reopen defying coronavirus stay-at-home order to save business https://t.co/HCHANFEUPm 46 minutes ago

AnnaStr76

Anna Alabama barbershop to reopen defying coronavirus stay-at-home order to save business https://t.co/CzvOXPTj8q Ohio!! Do the same! 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.