Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Michigan governor needs to revise her coronavirus lockdown order: state chamber head

Michigan governor needs to revise her coronavirus lockdown order: state chamber head

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer needs to revise the recent extension to her stay-at-home order or risk doing serious harm to the state's economy, including potentially driving hundreds of companies out of business, the head of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.