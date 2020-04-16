Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Amazon Making Coronavirus Test For Workers To ‘Help Get The Economy Back Up And Running’

Amazon Making Coronavirus Test For Workers To ‘Help Get The Economy Back Up And Running’

cbs4.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
In an effort to restart the battered economy, Amazon is making its own coronavirus test for its employees.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Testing Key To Reopening Economy

Testing Key To Reopening Economy 02:19

 Even with the numbers, no one knows just how many people have been infected with COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a test could change that, and determine how many people could be immune. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.