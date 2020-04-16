Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump’s Plan For ‘Opening Up America Again’ Will Be Governor-Led, Gets Nod From Top Docs

Trump’s Plan For ‘Opening Up America Again’ Will Be Governor-Led, Gets Nod From Top Docs

Daily Caller Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
'Opening Up America Again'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

unevencone

Kevin Trump unveils 'Opening Up America' plan, aims for May 1 https://t.co/RhaOkNZJOb 3 seconds ago

RandyMBell

Randy Bell Trump Unveils ‘Opening Up America’ Plan with Four Phases — and a Launch Date. Guidelines for the four phases state… https://t.co/uyLDSqdXk6 5 seconds ago

DebiJackson50

Debi Jackson RT @TheLeadCNN: “I don’t understand an ‘Opening Up America Again’ plan that doesn’t have a testing component,” says @JakeTapper on the Trum… 7 seconds ago

TPFNewsNow

📰TPFNewsNow📰 RT @KFaulders: NEW - Here are the three phases of the Trump administrations guidelines for opening America that was distributed to governor… 8 seconds ago

revolt777

jim RT @mitchellvii: “Bottom line, if you’re ready and you have those beautiful, low numbers like some of you have, let’s get going, let’s open… 11 seconds ago

saminhim

Sam J DeMeo RT @mitchellvii: If this is Trump's plan to re-open America and his target is May 1st, I like it. It does the most important thing - puts… 20 seconds ago

ChavaRB2

ChavaRB Trump unveils 'Opening Up America' plan, aims for May 1 https://t.co/UK0r2eeZma via @nypost 29 seconds ago

letat_lechat

(((L'EtatC'estMoi))) The Republican “Opening Up America Again” is a death plan to benefit GOP greed and sacrifice our lives for their ba… https://t.co/6pASyg6zn8 38 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.