Trump wrongly accuses Pelosi of having 'parties in Chinatown' amid coronavirus crisis

President Donald Trump continues to slam House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for "trying to have San Francisco parties in Chinatown" at the start of the coronavirus pandemic — a claim that misrepresents the context and timing of Pelosi's Chinatown visit.



Trump made the comment during a White House briefing Wednesday when talking about why he chose to cut off U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, an arm of the United Nations. One reason he gave was the W.H.O.'s lack of support for his restriction on travel from China to the United States.


