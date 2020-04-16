Global  

Broncos LB Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Post Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The Broncos confirmed Thursday that outside linebacker Von Miller recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Denver Broncos' Von Miller Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:11

 Denver Broncos' Von Miller Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Broncos' star linebacker confirmed the news to 9NEWS in Denver on Thursday. Von Miller, via 9NEWS Von Miller, via 9NEWS Miller said his assistant convinced him to get tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Von Miller, via 9NEWS Von Miller, via...

