In contests in Kentucky, South Carolina, Kansas, Maine, Colorado and Arizona, Democratic candidates raised more money in the first quarter of 2020 than their Republican opponents.

You Might Like

Tweets about this frnews.us Democrats Show Fund-Raising Energy in Key Senate Races https://t.co/1tz5MXwneW https://t.co/RFrYVYR0VC 39 minutes ago Nicola DeMarco Democrats Show Fund-Raising Energy in Key Senate Races https://t.co/pEHERAho6l 51 minutes ago 1stHeadlines-Energy International Herald Tribune: Democrats Show Fund-Raising Energy in Key Senate Races . More #Energy #news - https://t.co/DSfk7SPUb7 1 hour ago Elly Shobeiri🇨🇦 Democrats Show Fund-Raising Energy in Key #Senate Races - The New York Times: Democrats Show Fund-Raising Energy in… https://t.co/cT3tzrNAoL 1 hour ago Amelia Robinson "Democrats Show Fund-Raising Energy in Key Senate Races" by Rebecca R. Ruiz via NYT https://t.co/pZEyeR9Cwl 1 hour ago Joshua Riecke "Democrats Show Fund-Raising Energy in Key Senate Races" by Rebecca R. Ruiz via NYT https://t.co/WR2jUanC15 1 hour ago 1stHeadlines-Energy New York (NY) Times: Democrats Show Fund-Raising Energy in Key Senate Races . More #Energy #news - https://t.co/DSfk7SPUb7 2 hours ago Chris Democrats Show Fund-Raising Energy in Key Senate Races https://t.co/WT3nVnJb5e via @washingtonpost #LiberalNews https://t.co/ZpOMBmubv7 2 hours ago