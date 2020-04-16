More than 22 million unemployment claims filed in last 4 weeks during pandemic

Some 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the number of unemployed to 22 million. The looming recession is fueling calls to reopen the economy sooner rather than later. Mark Strassmann reports.

Tweets about this maxwell RT @JoeBiden: Today’s news that more than 22 million people filed unemployment claims over the last month is devastating. It’s clear more n… 4 seconds ago Barbara RT @KamalaHarris: Another 5.2 million filed unemployment claims last week. It’s more urgent than ever we suspend credit card interest fees… 7 seconds ago B J Martin RT @jeffsessions: More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment since mid-March. That's 12% of American labor force going with… 14 seconds ago Vinay Gorur RT @freep: Michigan unemployment claims top 1 million, 3 times more than during the recession https://t.co/JJNEbcNJHU 38 seconds ago Navneet Macherla RT @Public_Citizen: Billionaire wealth increases last week: Jeff Bezos: +$6.8B Mark Zuckerberg: +$6.2B Warren Buffett: +$5B Elon Musk:… 43 seconds ago ACCEPTGroup RT @michaelsorrell: Twenty-two (22) million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past four weeks! We have now lost more jobs than w… 1 minute ago Juan Marinez RT @RepSylviaGarcia: In the last month, more than 1 million Texans have filed for unemployment relief. Many are still trying to apply. The… 2 minutes ago Paula R Alves RT @BuzzFeedNews: A total of of roughly 22 million have filed for unemployment over the course of four weeks — for comparison, that's more… 2 minutes ago