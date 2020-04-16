Global  

More than 22 million unemployment claims filed in last 4 weeks during pandemic

CBS News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Some 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the number of unemployed to 22 million. The looming recession is fueling calls to reopen the economy sooner rather than later. Mark Strassmann reports.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: More Than 1 Million Texans Have Applied For Unemployment

More Than 1 Million Texans Have Applied For Unemployment 00:30

 Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission say they've received the equivalent of 20 months of unemployment claims in just the last 30 days. Katie Johnston reports.

