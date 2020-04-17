Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: President Trump Unveils Guidelines For Reopening States

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Unveils Guidelines For Reopening States

CBS 2 Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
President Trump's guidelines on reopening the country leaves much up to governors, states and businesses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: President Trump Changes Tone About Re-Opening States

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Changes Tone About Re-Opening States 02:06

 As the country slowly works toward a plan for re-opening the economy, President Donald Trump is taking a different tone about who's in charge; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FormerUSN

DeplorableMeTex Synopsis of President Trump's coronavirus update 04/16/2020 https://t.co/i2NqNM7HXc 18 seconds ago

RiggyQueen

🆘🇳🇮🆘🇳🇮SOSNICARAGUA🆘🇳🇮🆘🇳🇮 RT @FOXLA: WATCH #LIVE: President Trump and the White House #Coronavirus Task Force provide an update: https://t.co/KEbNy7SnKw https://t.co… 6 minutes ago

SJPFISH

❌🇺🇸Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸America First🇺🇸🇮🇹MAGA🇺🇸KAG RT @DocBear5: President Trump Making His Afternoon CoronaVirus Update! https://t.co/cZbOzoMqRR 11 minutes ago

Tullycast

John Tully President Trump on March 6th, 2020: "Anybody that wants a test gets a test." The US has improved from “horrifical… https://t.co/pz2zLcdBnl 23 minutes ago

Rocket_Miner

Rocket Miner Combined confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming reached 401 on Thursday, April 16. President Donald Tr… https://t.co/buphbCjwtB 48 minutes ago

RMHSContempHist

RMHS Contemp History President Trump announced guidelines for reopening state economies https://t.co/MO0bVekN0l 57 minutes ago

MelanieMetz6

💖💉MELANIE💉💖👠👠🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇸 RT @Mauro4Texas: .@wsvn LIVE: President Donald Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force are giving an update on t… https://t.co/NxH2Z6ftro 1 hour ago

KTABTV

KTAB News WATCH LIVE - EVENING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: With new guidelines in place tonight, are states prepared to reopen? https://t.co/CWX5jzLGYT 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.