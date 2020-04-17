Global  

Coronavirus Update: Out-Of-Work NJ Contractor Builds Isolation Pods For Hospitals

CBS 2 Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
He used his know-how to help health care workers, including his wife, in the coronavirus fight.
 An out-of-work New Jersey contractor found a way to put his skills to good use. He used his know-how to help health care workers, including his wife, in the coronavirus fight; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

