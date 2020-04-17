Global  

Michael Cohen Released From Upstate Federal Prison Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

CBS 2 Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Cohen is being let out early after 14 inmates and seven staff members at the federal prison in Otisville tested positive for coronavirus.
News video: Michael Cohen Being Released From Prison

Michael Cohen Being Released From Prison 00:27

 President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen is being released from an upstate New York prison amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to get early prison release amid coronavirus fears

Cohen will be allowed to serve out the remainder of his sentence at home following a 14-day quarantine period.
USATODAY.com

Fyre Festival Mastermind Billy McFarland Asks for Prison Release Amid Coronavirus

Billy McFarland, the notorious mastermind behind the Fyre Festival debacle in 2017, on Tuesday asked to be released from prison early amid the coronavirus...
Billboard.com


