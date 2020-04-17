Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: Jacksonville To Open Beaches, Parks With Restrictions

Coronavirus Update: Jacksonville To Open Beaches, Parks With Restrictions

cbs4.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The city of Jacksonville is reopening its beaches on a limited basis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiamiDJ2

MiamiDJ RT @CBSMiami: Jacksonville reopened its beaches today on a limited basis. https://t.co/ZmLYTkPJ79 #coronavirus 33 minutes ago

velvet_devil9

i have questions ⁦@TheRickWilson⁩ We are all dead #ETTD https://t.co/eeGyeMwM7O 46 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Jacksonville reopened its beaches today on a limited basis. https://t.co/ZmLYTkPJ79 #coronavirus 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.