Crosley Green says he did not commit 1989 murder he is in prison for

CBS News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Crosley Green says he did not commit 1989 murder he is in prison forFlorida man Crosley Green has been in prison for three decades for a crime he maintains he did not commit. While a federal judge overturned his conviction, his freedom depends on a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals. Erin Moriarty joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the case, which she has been following for more than 20 years and will break down for "48 Hours," airing Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.
