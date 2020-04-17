Global  

Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman offers words of hope amid pandemic

CBS News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman offers words of hope amid pandemicAmanda Gorman, the U.S.'s inaugural youth poet laureate, is offering Americans some words of inspiration to help get through this stressful time. In a performance for "CBS This Morning," Gorman recites one of her poems at the Los Angeles Central Public Library.
