Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman offers words of hope amid pandemic Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Amanda Gorman, the U.S.'s inaugural youth poet laureate, is offering Americans some words of inspiration to help get through this stressful time. In a performance for "CBS This Morning," Gorman recites one of her poems at the Los Angeles Central Public Library. Amanda Gorman, the U.S.'s inaugural youth poet laureate, is offering Americans some words of inspiration to help get through this stressful time. In a performance for "CBS This Morning," Gorman recites one of her poems at the Los Angeles Central Public Library. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this