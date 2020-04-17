Global Citizen's virtual music festival airs Saturday

Global Citizen is broadcasting its virtual festival on Saturday, with stars such as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performing while practicing social isolation to raise money for WHO’s pandemic response. “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King speaks to Maluma, a Colombian performer and social media sensation, about the importance of Saturday’s concert. Global Citizen is broadcasting its virtual festival on Saturday, with stars such as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performing while practicing social isolation to raise money for WHO’s pandemic response. “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King speaks to Maluma, a Colombian performer and social media sensation, about the importance of Saturday’s concert. 👓 View full article



