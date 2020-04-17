Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Global Citizen's virtual music festival airs Saturday

Global Citizen's virtual music festival airs Saturday

CBS News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Global Citizen's virtual music festival airs SaturdayGlobal Citizen is broadcasting its virtual festival on Saturday, with stars such as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performing while practicing social isolation to raise money for WHO’s pandemic response. “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King speaks to Maluma, a Colombian performer and social media sensation, about the importance of Saturday’s concert.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” Just Added The Rolling Stones To Its Lineup

Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” Just Added The Rolling Stones To Its Lineup 02:58

 Saturday, dozens of stars around the world are coming together from home for the global and digital broadcast of “One World: Together at Home”. The special will support healthcare workers who are on the frontline and the World Health Organization. The event is curated in collaboration with Lady...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rtv6

RTV6 Indianapolis The concert will be streamed and on some networks at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. https://t.co/dUn4ScAoip 2 hours ago

LEX18News

LEX 18 News Looking for something to watch Saturday night? Lady Gaga, Elton John, Lizzo & Taylor Swift perform in the virtual c… https://t.co/e2bbSc9gPM 9 hours ago

HarperFund2014

Harper Fund RT @DenverChannel: Lady Gaga has partnered with WHO and the music festival organization Global Citizen for a virtual concert called "One Wo… 11 hours ago

TANYAOPAYNE1

TANYA OSBORN PAYNE Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift headline virtual music fest this weekend https://t.co/deGjzoWVrs 12 hours ago

BiquiniTops

Bikini Tops Virtual music festival featuring Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones highlights weekend https://t.co/1it1nOZcJq… https://t.co/c9yMEko9R1 13 hours ago

ralphieaversa

Ralphie Aversa RT @usatodaylife: Virtual music festival featuring Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones highlights weekend https://t.co/OFyTa2RcYL 14 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Virtual music festival featuring Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones highlights weekend https://t.co/OFyTa2RcYL 14 hours ago

YourCommunity20

YourCommunity20 Virtual music festival featuring Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones highlights weekend https://t.co/ohGEQBGsAe 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.