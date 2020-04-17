Global  

Coronavirus Updates: New Racial Data From NYC Shows Blacks As Having The Highest Death And Infection Rates

Gothamist Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: New Racial Data From NYC Shows Blacks As Having The Highest Death And Infection RatesThe statistics, which were released on Thursday evening, support the growing evidence across the country that the virus has disproportionately hurt blacks more than any other racial group. [ more › ]
