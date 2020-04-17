Global  

Severe storms and tornadoes could hit the South again on Sunday, forecasters warn

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Sunday could bring another round of severe storms and tornadoes in the South, including New Orleans, Houston and Atlanta.
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Severe Weather Damage In Southern States

WEB EXTRA: Severe Weather Damage In Southern States 00:59

 Severe storms, including some tornadoes, destroyed homes and property in parts of Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, and North Carolina on Sunday and Monday.

